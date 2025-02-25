RICHMOND COUNTY — A Rockingham man was arrested Jan. 30 for possession of fentanyl.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team was conducting an investigative traffic stop when K9 Hunter detected the presence of narcotics. Investigators found 1.9 grams of white powder consistent with fentanyl.

The suspect, identified as Dustin Blake Wallace, 33, was charged with one count of felony trafficking of opium, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Wallace was denied bond and booked in the Richmond County Jail.

Additionally, a Hamlet man was arrested Feb. 4 following an investigation in Hoffman.

Derek Rasad McLaurin, 30, was found in possession of 400 dose units of Xanax, $2,150 in cash and a .45-caliber handgun.

“This successful operation was a result of the seamless collaboration among the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Southern Pines Police Department, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a statement.

McLaurin was given a $15,000 secured bond and booked in the Richmond County Jail.

“This investigation shows our excellent working relationship with law enforcement agencies to battle crimes despite any jurisdictional limitations,” said Gulledge.