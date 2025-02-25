HAMLET — Earlier this month, Program Chairman Peggy Payne introduced Mechelle Preslar, director of the Hamlet Depot & Museums and downtown events coordinator, at the Hamlet Women’s Club meeting.

Preslar shared updates on improvements in Hamlet, including upgrades to the Depot Museum, such as new flooring in the museum park. The town is also repainting a railroad car and working to restore the Hamlet Opera House.

“She is devoted to Hamlet, and one of her future projects is the restoration of the Opera House. She encourages citizens to get involved in making Hamlet a more inviting town,” said Margaret Williams, a member of the women’s club. “Hopefully in the future, we can have some plays and things over there.”

Preslar also discussed new downtown concerts, the introduction of food trucks and the return of the Hamlet City Lake Pop-Up Market.

City Lake hosts a pop-up event on the first Saturday of each month from April to November, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richmond County residents have the opportunity to support small businesses selling an array of items, including fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, crafts and more.

The women’s club will host a card party on May 20 featuring 10 tables where attendees can play cards.

The club remains deeply involved in the community, providing support to those in need. Each year at the Seaboard Festival, members sell baked goods to raise funds. Last year’s proceeds helped victims of Hurricane Helene.

“Everything we do goes back to the community,” Williams said.

The women’s club meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Hamlet Women’s Clubhouse. Each meeting features a guest speaker, and all are welcome to attend.

