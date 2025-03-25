The other week I got the chance to visit a place I’ve had on my bucket list for a while.

My daughter and granddaughter were in so, along with my wife, we all rode over to Fayetteville to the Airborne and Special Forces Museum. The museum is located at 100 Bragg Blvd. and is one of the nicest places I have ever been.

As we drove into the parking lot you couldn’t help but notice a giant statue of what is called “Iron Mike”. It stands guard in front of the museum immortalizing paratroopers from the past, present, and future.

The museum opened on August 16th, 2000, and is owned and operated by the Army. It was dedicated to preserving and teaching the public the history of our nations Airborne and Special Forces Units that have served our country so well since 1940. Most of these men and some women did a lot of their training just down the road at Fort Bragg.

Admission is free with many volunteers and personnel that are on site to help in any way they are needed. There is also a gift shop.

As you enter the large building the first thing that catches your eyes is a replica of a paratrooper and his large parachute hanging from the ceiling. Seems in 1940 Lt. Bill Ryder became the first American fighting man to stand in the door of an airplane and jump. Private William King was the first enlisted paratrooper.

As a new weapon of war, the Airborne Units including Glider Divisions were used extensively during World War II. Divisions like the 11th, 13th., 17th., 82nd and 101st spearheaded many operations through -out the European and Pacific Theater. Places like Sicily, Normandy and Corregidor became legendary proving grounds for our paratroopers, gliders and Special Forces divisions.

News reels footage and other scenes of American and hostile enemies in action are on display through out the museum. Real tanks, planes, helicopters, and small arms line the floors, ceilings and walls.

My favorite, of the displays was of a complete restored WACO CG-1A glider or to the soldiers known as “Silent Wings.” This type of glider was extensively used in World War II. The gliders were very fragile and had very little peacetime use. For this reason, there are only a handful of these type gliders left in the world, and few have been properly restored. This museum glider is one of the finest examples in existence. These humble gliders were engineless and unarmed. They could carry two pilots and up to thirteen troops or less troops and more equipment. General Gavin, commander of the 82nd Airborne was quoted as saying about his glider pilots, “ It is a chastening experience and it gives a man religion”.

This glider exhibit was one of the main reason I went to the museum. You see, my dad, Pvt. James Bolton, volunteered and served in the 82nd. Airborne during World War II. He was assigned to the 225th Glider Division and flew in gliders just like this one from Sicily to Germany. He wouldn’t do a lot of talking about the war but referred to these gliders as “Plywood Coffins.”

As you make your way through what looks like bombed out streets and jungles you begin to encounter exhibits from each of our wars including Korea, Vietnam, and other war-like operations such as Grenada, Panama, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq. All of these places are where a lot of brave service people served and endured many hardships. But some gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country to be free!!!

So, to wind the story on down, please take the short trip over to Fayetteville, N.C. ( The All American City), and see for yourself the many real life displays that the Airborne and Special Forces Museum has to offer. P.S.- give yourself plenty of time cause Fayetteville is now the fifth largest city in the state.

