With the course of Tropical Storm Debby forecasted to pass through Richmond County, the Nation Weather Service already issued multiple area hazardous condition adversaries in anticipation of torrential rain.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will not expire until Friday evening with rain expected in the forecast through Saturday.

According to a press release from the National Weather Service, [President Joe Biden] approved emergency declarations for Georgia and South Carolina [Monday], in addition to an emergency declaration for the state of Florida on Sunday. These declarations authorize FEMA to provide federal assistance to save lives, protect property and public health and safety. Although Hurricane Debby weakened to a tropical storm, it is still bringing life-threating hazards to areas along northern Florida and portions of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The Biden-Harris Administration urges visitors and residents of these areas to prepare for a long duration severe weather event.

Forecasts issued by the NWS indicate Tropical Storm Debby will begin hitting Richmond County Wednesday, and steadily increase in intensity throughout the day with precipitation expected to top 12 inches by Friday morning. The storm seems to peak Thursday afternoon with wind gusts expected to reach as high as 30 miles per hour.

Anticipating an active hurricane season, last month the Richmond County Extension provided an summer storm advisory to the Daily Journal. According to the advisory, [National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration] predicts 17 to 25 named hurricanes this season, potentially four to seven major hurricanes ranging from category 3 through 5, which means winds of 111 mph or greater. While any prediction has an element of uncertainty, forecasters have 70 percent confidence this hurricane season will be a major one.

The Richmond County Extension further stated planning ahead is an excellent way to avoid personal catastrophe in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm. Richmond County residents should, according to the July press release, plan how to prevent wind and water damage. Review your yard: what items could be turned into damaging missiles during high winds? The list may include hanging baskets and potted plants, lawn furniture, tools, toys, bicycles, birdfeeders and doghouses. Other items to consider: do you need to purchase tie-downs for a camper or boat? Check gutters and downspouts to see if they are clogged and need cleaning before heavy rains back up and cause damage. If you don’t have a tarp and rope, consider making those purchases in the event of roof damage so you can quickly make temporary repairs.

Residents should also have an emergency water supply of one gallon per person per day; plan to have water to last for at least three days. Check your first aid kit and re-supply as needed; gas up all vehicles ahead of the storm; Make sure all flashlights have fresh batteries; refill prescriptions; stock up on cleaning supplies such as paper towels, sanitizing cleaners, trash bags, and hand sanitizer.

Have sufficient cash on hand as power outages may prevent using credit cards or other digital forms of payment. Fill a bathtub with water to use for flushing and cleaning; if you have a large freezer, freeze jugs of water which can be moved to the refrigerator to help keep things cool (if planning to drink the water as ice melts, don’t use empty milk jugs as the milk residue can contaminate the water). Stock shelf stable food and don’t forget a hand crank can opener; keep laptops and phones charged up prior to the storm hitting and try to preserve the power by limiting their use as much as possible.

Taking time now to make a plan and undertake at least some preparations in advance means you’ll have less to do during the critical days and hours if and when a hurricane heads our way. To read more helpful guidance on disaster preparedness, visit N.C. State University’s webpage https://ncdisaster.ces.ncsu.edu/.