Rockingham VFW celebrates 79 years of assisting veterans

Servicemen, women and their families filled the Rockingham VFW Post 4203 banquet hall in celebration of its 79th anniversary during a Saturday afternoon ceremony.

Along with marking the occasion, the event was also recognized the VFW’s All-American recognition for its ongoing service to area veterans and the citizens of Richmond County.

“If it was not for us working together, none of this would have happened. It’s all about our veterans, and giving back to our veterans. That is our main goal here, and we will have fun doing it,” VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary President Robin Roberts said.

Founded in 1945, the original site of the VFW burnt down in 1959. Not to be deterred, area veterans banded together and rebuilt the facility, which opened in 1961. Since reopening, the facility hosted multiple veterans events, including the most recent Memorial Day Ceremony, with its adjacent park being the perfect location as it features flags and memorials honoring each branch of the US military.

“It’s a very touching park. We have the Marine Corp. Memorial there in the very back, in the corner. That was the latest monument we put out, which was done in Georgia, in color, of raising the flag on Iwo Jima,” said Rockingham VFW Commander Eddie Dean, who briefly became overcome with emotion while describing the park’s Vietnam monument, because the names of fallen friends are etched in the memorial. “… The first year I took over as commander, we put the Battlefield Cross in the far-right side. For you veterans, you know what the Battlefield Cross is. There are two in the state of North Carolina. You’re looking at one of them when you go down there. We got monuments for every battle the United States fought in.”

Expecting visitors throughout the afternoon, Saturday’s event spanned four hours with the Eddie Jacobs Band of Green Pond providing live music, as well as the VFW providing a catered lunch, waterslide for visiting children and prize drawings for all in attendance. The VFW also hosted guests from the state VFW and Auxiliary offices including Auxiliary State President Sandra Jeffries and VFW Senior VP Ed Beard and junior VP Mickey Biggs. Dean also recognized Rockingham VFW Senior Vice President Tim Grooms and Quartermaster Vernon Labore for their role in helping the Rockingham VFW achieve the status of All-American.

“This is our fourth one. Larry Evans, we love him to death, and he lived and died the VFW. He told me four years ago ‘You’ll never make All-American, because you compete against California, Oklahoma and Texas. All of these super teams have 3,000 or 4,000 members. You’re here with 50 members. You can’t run with them,’” Dean said. “It ain’t about that. It’s about being 100 percent. If you have 50 members, and you’re 100 percent, then you’re as equal as any of the posts in the nation. We’re up to 200 members now, and we have made All-American for 2024. We don’t know what we placed, but we do know we made the top 25 in the nation. Last year, we made 22 in the nation. That’s all of these community events we do. Everyone knows we have a very active post, and we work hard. I do not operate alone. I have the best staff there is.”