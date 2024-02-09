Mark Bell | Our Raider Life and for the Daily Journal

Richmond Senior High School’s African American Studies class kicked off its third annual Black History Event, “Celebration of the African Diaspora,” at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium Wednesday night to a near full house. Pictured is Jayla Brower performing a dance. There will be an encore celebration on Saturday at 11 a.m.

