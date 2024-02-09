Richmond Senior High School’s African American Studies class kicked off its third annual Black History Event, “Celebration of the African Diaspora,” at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium Wednesday night to a near full house. Pictured is Jayla Brower performing a dance. There will be an encore celebration on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Trayvona Bright, Yasmeen McLaughlin and Ella Parker on stage at Richmond Senior’s “Celebration of the African Diaspora.”
Ahjujuan Ewing and Jalen Stanley on stage.
Deloris McDonald recites a piece at the Cole Auditorium on Feb. 7, 2024.