Mark Bell | Our Raider Life and for the Daily Journal

With counselors at all levels of Richmond County Schools and Richmond Community College , and school administration from the Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy and district middle schools off to the side to answer questions from the community, Butler spent about 45 minutes highlighting important information about graduation requirements, including the three-year graduation pathway, class registration processes, and the various graduation pathways to include military, CTE, and college.

Mark Bell | Our Raider Life and for the Daily Journal

Mark Bell | Our Raider Life and for the Daily Journal

Jim Butler, the Richmond Senior High School Principal, addressed a packed cafeteria of nearly 200 family members during the Richmond Senior Parent night held tonight at the school cafeteria.

Jim Butler, the Richmond Senior High School Principal, addressed a packed cafeteria of nearly 200 family members during the Richmond Senior Parent night held tonight at the school cafeteria.

With counselors at all levels of Richmond County Schools and Richmond Community College, and school administration from the Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy and district middle schools off to the side to answer questions from the community, Butler spent about 45 minutes highlighting important information about graduation requirements, including the three-year graduation pathway, class registration processes, and the various graduation pathways to include military, CTE, and college.

Principal Butler also emphasized that great things going on at the high school with students and all their successes in extracurricular activities, academics, and sports.

Thanks to all the parents who showed up!!