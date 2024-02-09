The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged John Daniel Roberts with a statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child. “The investigation began after investigators from Green Bay, Wisconsin contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and reported a victim in their jurisdiction filed a report of an incident that occurred in Richmond County,” RCSO said in a press release. A search warrant was executed at the residence. Roberts is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 15. Roberts has not received a bond.