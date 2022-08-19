July 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Christian Closet on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen motion sensor, valued at $100. The case is active.

July 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a stolen pocket book, valued at $50, from a vehicle. The case is active.

July 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:39 a.m., police responded to Rockingham Road at South Long Drive following a report of an individual passed out at stoplight. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ishmael Kadeem Terry.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:25 p.m., police responded to a structural fire on McArthur Drive that caused $20,000 in damage. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:24 a.m., police responded to a residence on Hemlock Street following a report of a suspect cutting tehri ankle monitor, valued at $1,950. The case is inactive.

August 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:25 p.m., police responded to the old Save A Lot parking lot following a report of stolen copper wire and pipes, valued at $100,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:39 p.m., police responded to 4th Avenue Pee Dee following a report of an unknown suspect shooing a victim with a firearm. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:22 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a Kenstan jewelry case, valued at $2,000, a 10k gold bracelet, valued at $348, a Cuban link chain, valued at $348, and a basic pendant, valued at $248. The case is active.

August 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:34 a.m., police responded to a residence on Morningside Drive following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a gold ring, valued at $1,000, two gold chains, valued at $2,000, and a pearl ring, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:26 a.m., police responded to Mo’s Food Mart on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect stealing CBD cannabis, valued at $350 and breaking a window, valued at $600. The case is active.

August 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:46 p.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:40 a.m., police responded to a construction site on Armstead Street following a report of suspect breaking in and stealing power tools totaling over $1,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:33 p.m., police responded to a residence on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied dwelling. The case is active.

August 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:31 a.m., police responded to the Family Dollar Store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking a glass door, valued at $1,500, and damaging a security camera monitor, valued at $500. The Rockingham Police Department charged Deandre Malaike Byrd.

August 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:57 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing jewelry, valued at $1,760. The case is active.

August 16

HOFFMAN — At 9:09 p.m., deputies responded to US 1 HWY following a traffic stop where a suspect had outstanding warrants. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jorge Alberto Gutierrez.

August 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to Kangaroo Express on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a Gadget Gear phone charger, valued at $20. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Fourth Street following a report of a suspect obtaining $168 from a debit card illegally. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:33 a.m., police responded to a residence on Scaleybark Road following a report of a suspect neglecting two pitbulls. The case is inactive.

