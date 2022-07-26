July 20

HAMLET — At 4:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marie Lane following a report of a telephone scam. The case is active.

July 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:08 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of Carolyn Mills Place following a report of a suspect keying the paint of a Tesla, valued at $5,000, and cutting three seats, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a suspect going through a mailbox. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Fifth Street following a report of a stolen black cell phone, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Baldwin Road following a report of the victim’s son damaging a black mailbox. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:03 p.m., deputies responded to East Washington Street Extension following a report of a stolen Ford Escape, valued at $25,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect cutting five catalytic converters, valued at $6,000, and three O2 air flow sensors, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:01 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Firefly Woods Road following a report of a breaking and entering. Over $6,000 in jewelry was stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Craig Street following a report of a damaged mailbox, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 24

HAMLET — At 9:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 177 following a report of a suspicious fire on the underpinning, valued at $200, of a trailer. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 25

NORMAN — At 4:08 p.m., deputies responded to a store on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing five wooden rosary, valued at $8. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:41 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McNeill Road following a report of a stolen $2,300 from a partner. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 9:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bethany Road following a report of a suspect sending a fake check. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Eighth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a truck and taking a Craftsman Impact Drill, valued at $50, two batteries, valued at $20, and a socket set, valued at $30. The case is active.

