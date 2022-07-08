July 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Magna 10-speed bike, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 10:22 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDonald Church Road following a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:35 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along County Home Road following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marigold Street following a report of individuals throwing eggs at a house. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 2

ELLERBE — At 1:37 a.m., deputies responded to Berry Patch Road following a report of a suspicious person. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 3

HAMLET — At 10:02 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 381 HWY following a report of a suspect damaging property and firing a gun. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:17 a.m., deputies responded to the HWY 74 bypass following a report of a suspect removing a catalytic converter, valued at $500, from a vehicle. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 6:47 a.m., deputies responded to Scholl Shankle Road following a report of a suspect cursing and attempting to engage a fight. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Donzel Chantel McLaurin.

July 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street following a report of a suspect communicating threats to a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:34 a.m., deputies responded to Blewett Falls Road following a report of a suspect possessing ecstasy, marijuana and a handgun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Ross Cordara Tillman.

July 5

HAMLET — At 9:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mary Salome Lane following a report of a suspect breaking a window and entering a home. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kimberly Taylor Boone.

ELLERBE — At 9:09 a.m., deputies responded to the woods along Millstone Road following a report of a run-over water meter, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:06 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of an unknown bank account under a victim’s name. The case is active.