June 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of identity theft. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:07 p.m., deputies responded to the ER Corner Store on Mill Road following a report of a suspect stealing a check book, with a $1,546 check, and fleeing from officers. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Paul Anthony Worthy.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Washington Street following a report of an unknown person hitting a victim’s vehicle with a car. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., police responded to Dunham Sports on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing Durango saddle boots, valued at $172, five t-shirts, valued around $100, and Spalding basketball shorts, valued at $45. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — AT 4:58 p.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a dent in the passenger side of a vehicle, causing $400 in damage. The case is active.

June 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:28 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rebecca Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a Taurus revolver, valued at $350. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Forest Way Road following a report of a suspect stealing a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver, valued at $500, from a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northam Road following a report of a suspect stealing a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:24 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw HWY following a report of a suspect obtaining a victim’s personal information. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon and possessing marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Arthur Jamar Bostic.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:02 a.m., police responded to Ned’s Pawn Shop following a report of an unknown suspect causing $200 in damage to a door frame. The case is active.

June 12

HAMLET — At 11:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a suspect trespassing and possessing narcotics. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kimberly Taylor Boone.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Road following a report of a suspect stealing a green and white dirt bike, valued at $2,399, and a blue and black dirt bike, valued at $1,280. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Five Points Road following a report of a suspect stealing a car battery, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Belle Drive following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into the home and damaging five window blinds, valued at $10. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 13

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Daniels Street following a report of a suspect stealing a gray Chevrolet truck, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:48 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beaverwood Court following a report of a suspect kicking in a door to gain entry and causing $100 in damage to a deadbolt. The case is active.

June 15

CORDOVA — At 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosalyn Road following a report of a stolen Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $280. Th case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Second Street following a report of a suspect striking a victim in the head. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect trespassing on a property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 11:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence at Meeting Place Market following a report of a suspect making threats to a store clerk. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:43 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing multiple clothing items, valued at $546. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jones Alayza.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:56 p.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspected DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

June 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:43 a.m., deputies responded to Rockingham Road following a suspected DUI. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Ricky Davis Jr.

