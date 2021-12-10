Arson suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rockingham man accused of setting fire to an occupied home on Dec. 7.

Kevin Michael Allen, 43, of Calvert Street, is charged with four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count each of first-degree arson and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the East Rockingham Fire Department received a call about a residential fire on Safie Sixth Street. When the ERFD and deputies arrived, a porch area and side of the house were engulfed in flames, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined that four individuals were inside the home at the start of the fire, but they evacuated. The residence was the home of Allen’s former girlfriend.

The victims also told investigators that tires on two vehicles at the residence had been cut.

The N.C. SBI Arson Unit was notified of the incident and responded.

Allen was processed and placed in Richmond County Jail under a $2,000,000 secure bond for the attempted murder charges, and is being without bond for the protective order violation.

