Battling the blaze

August 26, 2023

The East Rockingham Fire Department did some live practice training on Edwin Street Saturday morning. Squads of firemen traveled into the smoking residence. One team busted out a back window on the second story. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

The East Rockingham Fire Department did some live practice training on Edwin Street Saturday morning. Squads of firemen traveled into the smoking residence. One team busted out a back window on the second story.