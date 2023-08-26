The East Rockingham Fire Department did some live practice training on Edwin Street Saturday morning. Squads of firemen traveled into the smoking residence. One team busted out a back window on the second story. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

The East Rockingham Fire Department did some live practice training on Edwin Street Saturday morning. Squads of firemen traveled into the smoking residence. One team busted out a back window on the second story.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

The East Rockingham Fire Department did some live practice training on Edwin Street Saturday morning. Squads of firemen traveled into the smoking residence. One team busted out a back window on the second story.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR