City Council gives Mayor Morris standing ovation

ROCKINGHAM — Mayor Steve Morris received a standing ovation at the conclusion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Morris served on the Council and as Mayor for 25 years, a ⅓ of his life. Morris thanked his wife, Cynthia, for her total support while he was in office.

“I want to thank the entire staff for their commitment to excellence that they provided … to the residents in an efficient and professional way,” Morris said.

“She’s been with me the entire way,” Morris continued. “She’s always encouraged me to be honest and fair and to keep our citizens in mind. She’s supported me 100% and never wavered on that.”

He also gave special thanks was also given to City Manager Monty Crump and Assistant City Manager John Massey.

“The City of Rockingham is indeed fortunate to have two professionals on our staff with their education, their experience, longevity, and commitment to our city,” Morris said. “It’s been a great nine years and an honor and a pleasure and something that I was proud to do.”

The mayor also congratulated Mayor-Elect John Hutchinson.

Morris, along with Hutchinson, congratulated Council Members Denise Sullivan, Eugene Willard and Anne Edwards on their respective re-elections.

“Stability has been a really important part of Rockingham’s government for many years and that’s why we’ve been able to accomplish so much,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson called Morris’s tenure a “tremendous thing” for Rockingham, and that his legacy is one to be respected and admired.

“I think with all of that in your background you may well be somebody that we’re calling on from time to time with questions on issues that come up,” Hutchinson said to Morris. “We hope that you’ll always be available when we need that piece of advice or that wisdom from somebody who went through it somewhere along the way in his career here in government or business.”

Hutchinson said he will be sworn in as Mayor of Rockingham on Dec. 14.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]