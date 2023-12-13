Gene Willard, Holly Howe and Dennett Beane are sworn in to their positions on the Rockingham City Council. The December meeting was Howe’s first meeting in her newly-appointed position.

Mayor John Hutchinson is sworn in for for his second-term as the mayor of Rockingham. . He is joined by his sons John Patrick and Alex.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council amended a development ordinance to permit the potential development of a multi-family apartment housing unit in a former warehouse.

Assistant City Manager John Massey stated that the former Woods Warehouse, located at 511 South Hancock Street at the intersection of Mill Road, gained new ownership in the last year. Spark Rock, LLC, has indicated that they are interested in converting the space into multi-family housing, although that plan of action is not currently feasible under the current zoning.

“The problem is the maximum density that we allow in any [Highway Business B-3] zoning district is 8.29 units of acre,” Massey said. “He has just shy of one acre there where the warehouse sits, but the warehouse occupies 36,000 square feet. It’s just not financially feasible for him to go in and look at renovating that space when he can only get potentially seven residential units.”

Massey indicated that this piece of property could house up to 35 units, each at about 1,000 square feet. Massey said that amending the ordinance would incentivize individuals to transition some old warehouse spaces into livable units.

“Another example of where this could be beneficial is former county administration buildings sitting downtown,” Massey said, noting that architects have visited some of those empty building but have also indicated it’s not financially worth it when there’s so few units available under the current zoning. “Basically, we’re using zoning to incentivize, to make it more financially feasible to renovate some of these existing buildings.”

Massey stated that density is not the only problem facing the property owner, but that on-site parking is very limited at the moment. The City of Rockingham would not approve any redevelopment plan that is not in compliance with existing parking regulations, and both South Hancock Street and Mill street are state-maintained roads by NCDOT. Any approved amendment would still require an application for a special-use permit from the Board of Adjustments.

The Planning Board reviewed this request last week and unanimously recommended that it be shared with City Council.

“A density bonus is only allowed for existing nonresidential building in those zoning districts that allow multi-family residential uses,” reads a comment from the planning board. “And such density bonus is only allowed as a special use approved by the Board of Adjustment on a case-by-case basis. The density bonus may be up to a 500 percent increased above that allowed in Section 4.01 of the UDO.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Sullivan said that according to Rockingham’s land-use plan Shaping Our Future: 2023, housing for the elderly was noted as an important need. Massey stated that from his conversations with Spark Rock, LLC, they are looking at what would be the best use for the property, whether that’s a mix of studio or work-space apartments.

“[From working here 25 years], we have not had any market rate apartments built in Rockingham in that time,” Massey said. “I think there’s a need for it.” City Manager Monty Crump clarified that market-rate meant non-subsidized housing.

“I think this is a good way to use some of these pieces of property and I’m in favor of it,” said councilman Gene Willard.

Councilman Bennett Deane encourage Massey to tell the owner to move forward on this project and discuss what options there could be with incoming teachers into Richmond County Schools.

“There’s a need there that just has not been met,” Massey answered to Bennett’s inquiry about housing for teachers, adding that it’s a conversation each year.

“That is an exciting project…to improve what has been an eyesore for many, many years,” Mayor John Hutchinson said. “It is a habitual public nuisance for us, keeping the vagrants out, keeping it secure,” Massey added. “It has been ongoing for years, so if we can help facilitate something…”

Second UDO Amendment

The H.C. Watson house on Caroline Street is for sale and the prospective buyer is interested in operating a bed and breakfast at the location.

In 2005, the house was rezoned from High Density Residential (R-7) to Highway Business (B-3) to that an antique store could be operated from it. B-3 does not currently allow bed and breakfast inns as a permitted use.

“It’s just an oversight in the zoning really,” Massey said.

Councilwoman Anne Edwards noted the status of bed and breakfast inns on Fayetteville Road was a hot-topic conversation in previous years.

“This has no bearing whatsoever on Fayetteville Road or any of those properties down there,” Massey said.

City Council unanimously approved this recommendation from the Planning Board.

Land-use document approved

Shaping Our Future: 2023, Rockingham’s guiding 10-year land use plan, was approved unanimously by the council. The document affects the city’s annual budgeting and capital planning, and is a factor in rezoning and tax amendments, which helps determine how Rockingham can continue to grow.

“This is the culmination of about a year’s worth of planning work,” Massey said from looking at population, housing and collecting citizen input. “The goals remained the same. The Planning Board was pretty happy with the vision statement and the goals. And this keeps us compliant with state law.”

By state law, such a document must be reasonably updated and maintained by the Council.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Sullivan noted how important it is for the council to reference the document in any of the decisions that they make. All citizen comments were included in the appendix of the document.

“It’s not the entire population but it’s enough to have a good idea as to what a lot of people would like to see,” Hutchinson stated. “It’s an important document but it’s also a required document.

