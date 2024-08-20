Raiders kickoff 2024 season on the road against 71st High School

Ten months of preparation come to a head Friday as the Richmond Senior High School Raider Football Team kickoff the 2024 season with a road game against 71st High School.

Following a strong showing last Friday at the Dillon High School Jamboree, where the Raiders posted a 14-7 score on South Florence, the Raiders began preparation for one of the most difficult teams on the Richmond Senior High School schedule.

“All of those teams (at the beginning of the schedule) are notoriously good, but we have to play who we have to play. We will line up and do what we have to do (to win) each week. They have several running backs they rotate in, and a really good quarterback, who has several (college) offers,” RSHS coach Brad Denson said.

In practice, the Raiders scrimmaged against a spread offense lining up exclusively out of the shotgun. Despite featuring what seems a pass-heavy attack, instead the Tigers use a cadre of running backs, which force opposing defenses to load the box and potentially expose them to a deep pass or receivers leaving defensive backs flat-footed on a play-action pass.

“Their O-line is very well coached. They’re going to do what they’re going to do. They’re coming downhill at you. It’s not a secret. We have to get in there, battle it up and play physical,” Denson said.

Senior linebacker Joe Parsons will be the Raiders’ tip of the spear when it comes to blunting 71st’s rushing attack. After nearly 10 months since seeing live action, he said he’s ready to lay a lick on anyone wearing a different uniform.

“It gets the defense fired up. A guy like [Camari Williams, 71st quarterback], that’s a guy we don’t get to see every week. It gives us a challenge, and somebody to smack,” Parsons said.

Defensively, the Tigers run a mixed-front typically featuring three down linemen. Although seeming similar to the Raiders’ style of defense, which quarterback Evan Hodges faced throughout the summer during team workouts, Hodges said 71st’s defensive scheme is much different than it seems.

“Our defense has a lot of different coverages, but they’re mainly cover 3 or cover 1. They go into odd stacks when we’re near the end zone. They’re really good at defense, but we have some plays they’re not ready for – that we didn’t have last year,” Hodges said.

Although confident heading into Friday, that does not come without caution. Last year, the Tigers finished the season 15-1 with their only loss coming in the state championship after a 33-26 barnburner against Hickory. During their run to state the Tigers demolished RSHS 43-13, but that was a different Raider squad. Under new management this season, the Raiders like their chances for opening night, so long as they avoid costly mistakes.

“One, no turnovers, it’s obvious every week – stay away from turnovers on the offensive side of the ball … The big thing I think is going to be getting off of the field on third down. They’re satisfied getting 4 yards a clip. First-and-10, second-and-6 and third-and-2, can we get off of the field on third down? If we can do that, and make them punt a couple of times, then we increase our chances,” Denson said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.