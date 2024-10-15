Edmondson, Smith named All-SAC

The Richmond Senior High School Volleyball Team fought to the bitter end after taking Union Pines into extra sets in the final match of a 3-0 sweep Monday.

After falling 25-21 and 25-19 to open Monday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament against second-seeded Union Pines, the Lady Raiders rallied back to take their final exchange into extra sets, but ultimately falling 26-24. With the loss, the Lady Raiders finish End the season with a 7-14 record and 3-9 in SAC play. The Lady Raiders have not finished the year with a winning record since 2019, going 19-7 overall and 9-5 in conference play, which was good enough for third place.

Although losing Monday, the program did receive some good news. Senior setter Ava Edmondson and sophomore libero Kenley Smith earned spots on the All Sandhills Athletic Conference Team.