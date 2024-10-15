After picking up their third win in four games with last Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Hoke County, the Raiders opened the week Monday with a 1-0 loss to Union Pines.

After playing the Vikings to a 0-0 tie during their first encounter in Richmond, Union Pines had the final laugh this time around. Despite a strong performance by keeper Adrian Padron, who returned after re-aggravating a hamstring injury last Tuesday against Pinecrest, the Vikings needed just one goal from midfielder Roberto Hilbert to determine the game, and improve Union Pines to 7-8-2 overall and 4-3-2 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, which places them third in the SAC standings.

With the loss, Richmond drops to 4-11-2 and 3-5-1 for fifth in the SAC. They host third-place Lee County Wednesday, then head on the road next week for games against non-conference foe West Cabarrus (6-11-2) Monday, arch rival Scotland (2-9-2, 0-9) Tuesday and wrap up the regular season at home against Hoke County (9-7-2, 3-5-1) Tuesday, October 29.