Coley: Thanks for your time

Donnell Coley Sports Editor Donnell Coley Sports Editor Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be writing this column under such unprecedented circumstances.

Yet, here I am.

A Friday night is never dull for a high school sports editor.

Yet, tonight it is.

In some sort of weird, serendipitous way, I’ll look back at this time of my career and crack a smile.

But for now, as I file my last couple of stories for the Daily Journal and clear off my desk, I’m left awkwardly tapping my keyboard hoping the right letters are punched to express everything I’m feeling.

I had planned for this moment to be a bit more ceremonious, tied to a list of indelible memories I’ve collected over the past seven months while covering one of North Carolina’s greatest sports towns.

The butterflies I felt in July, stepping onto the mighty Richmond Raiders practice field for the first time.

The unbridled joy of watching a kid break a high school wrestling record.

The excitement of experiencing the state’s best rivalry.

There will be another, more appropriate, time down the road to share those unforgettable thoughts.

In the wake of one of the most horrific pandemics in recent history, that’s swiped away everything we sports fanatics cherish, there’s no room for a celebratory lap.

As I leave Richmond County and hand the baton off to your next sports editor, I’d like to use this space to briefly venture outside the world of athletics and share some words of encouragement.

We all know what the current situation is: no sports, no concerts, no church and possibly no school. It sucks.

Isolation and social distance are popular buzz words that will continue to dictate our lives for the next few months, but there’s a silver lining.

Less entertainment, means less distractions. Less distractions means more free time. What you do with that free time can change your entire outlook on life for however long this thing is going to last.

I’m making a commitment to use my time for reflection and to establish a better connection with the people I love.

In surreal situations such as these, the folks we hold dear to our hearts help us ease the pain, sorrow and resentment. Too often, in our day-to-day hustle and bustle, those same individuals are taken for granted.

So let’s take this opportunity to press the reset button. Show compassion for those close to you as well as your neighbors. Listen to advisory warnings and help those in need the best you can.

The community that’s accepted me so quickly is more than capable of achieving this. I can’t wait to come back and see how much stronger the county has become.

Until then, I’ll just say thank you for all the support and kindness. See you soon.