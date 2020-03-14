Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Second-grade students Shi Stanback, Anthony Lopez, and Elan Pierce play with freshly hatched chicks and take notes on their behavior and physical characteristics. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Second-grade students Shi Stanback, Anthony Lopez, and Elan Pierce play with freshly hatched chicks and take notes on their behavior and physical characteristics.

Excitement was high at elementary schools across the county on Tuesday, March 10th as students anticipated the hatching of their baby chicks. This was the end of a three-week long project that was a cooperative effort between Richmond County 4-H and Richmond County Schools. “Embryology in the Classroom” is one of 4-H’s school enrichment projects.

The goal of 4-H school enrichment is to provide quality hands-on learning experiences for the students that align with the curriculum for their grade level. Teachers were trained on the equipment and skills needed to carry out the project with their students. After the teacher training, the incubators, eggs, and other necessary equipment were delivered to each of the twenty-eight second grade classrooms in the county. With help from sponsors, United Way of Richmond County and Richmond County Farm Bureau, each 2nd grade classroom experienced science first hand. The main focus of the project was providing an opportunity for students to learn about life cycles and agriculture first hand. For example, students “candled” eggs to get an idea of what was going on inside. By shining a bright light against the eggshell, students were able to see blood vessels, the heart, and air cell inside the egg, as well as determine which eggs were not fertilized. Students learned about the different parts of the egg, did activities about egg strength, and learned how hens lay eggs. This project was a lot of fun and a valuable learning experience for the students. The students also developed life skills related to scientific processes, teamwork, recordkeeping, and planning. This was an experience that Richmond County students will never forget.

After hatching at the schools, several 4-H families have taken on the responsibility of raising the birds as their 4-H poultry project. 4-H youth that participate are responsible for every part of raising the chicks such as housing, feeding and watering, as well as any medical expenses. Throughout the process, 4-H’ers learn how to care for chickens, parts of the chicken, specific qualities the breed possesses, and how to properly handle the bird at a poultry judging show. During the show, the judge will ask the 4-H showman questions about his or her chicken in the showmanship class. This is where youth have the opportunity to share their knowledge and showcase their cleanest, healthiest bird. Showmen will also participate in a breed class where the chicken that best represents the breed standard will be crowned champion. This year’s 4-H Poultry Show will be held at Tractor Supply in Rockingham on May 15 at 6 p.m. To be eligible to compete, youth complete a Project Record Book that captures what they have learned.

For more information about the programs that Richmond County 4-H offers, contact Catherine Shelley or North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at 910-997-8255 or email at [email protected]

