Stroman named to all-district team

ROCKINGHAM —Richmond Senior forward Nygie Stroman was the team’s lone representative for the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association all-district team, as announced by the organization this week.
Stroman was selected as a second-team member for District 8 after leading Richmond with over 15 points per game. He surpassed the 20-point mark four times, including a career-high 29 points in the team’s overtime loss at Independence during the second round of the state playoffs.
The 6-foot-6 junior wing was also one of the team’s leaders in rebounding and had some notable double-double efforts.
Stroman posted 27 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in a win at Jack Britt on Jan. 3 and put up 18 points and 11 rebounds to close out a first-round victory over Butler in the state playoffs last month.
The Raiders wrapped up their first 20-win season since 2016, including a third-place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference during the regular season and a runner-up finish in the conference tournament title game.
Pinecrest guard Bradlee Haskell was named District 8 player of the year after leading the Patriots to first-place place finishes in the SAC during the regular season and tournament.
Other notable members on the district team include Scotland’s Garrett McRae (second team) and Mandrell Johnson (third team).