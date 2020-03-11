Stroman named to all-district team

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders forward Nygie Stroman (10) was named to the NCBCA all-district team this week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders forward Nygie Stroman (10) was named to the NCBCA all-district team this week.

ROCKINGHAM —Richmond Senior forward Nygie Stroman was the team’s lone representative for the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association all-district team, as announced by the organization this week.

Stroman was selected as a second-team member for District 8 after leading Richmond with over 15 points per game. He surpassed the 20-point mark four times, including a career-high 29 points in the team’s overtime loss at Independence during the second round of the state playoffs.

The 6-foot-6 junior wing was also one of the team’s leaders in rebounding and had some notable double-double efforts.

Stroman posted 27 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in a win at Jack Britt on Jan. 3 and put up 18 points and 11 rebounds to close out a first-round victory over Butler in the state playoffs last month.

The Raiders wrapped up their first 20-win season since 2016, including a third-place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference during the regular season and a runner-up finish in the conference tournament title game.

Pinecrest guard Bradlee Haskell was named District 8 player of the year after leading the Patriots to first-place place finishes in the SAC during the regular season and tournament.

Other notable members on the district team include Scotland’s Garrett McRae (second team) and Mandrell Johnson (third team).

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders forward Nygie Stroman (10) was named to the NCBCA all-district team this week. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_nygieAllDIST1-2-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders forward Nygie Stroman (10) was named to the NCBCA all-district team this week.