PINEHURST — Last June, the bettAdogZllc along with several sponsors from Anson, and Mecklenburg counties, sponsored fifteen kids to the Flyers 2024 Summer Basketball Camp in Pinehurst, NC at the Dempsey Student Center Main Gym.

Each morning at 07:30 a.m., New Parkers Grove MB Church of Wadesboro, NC (Pastors Walter and Sandra Ellerbe) provided bus transportation for the fifteen sponsored kids, transported each day by Pastors Joshua and Debra Ellerbe, Anson Men of Action(A.M.O.A.) and Wadesboro Town Council Garrett K.Snuggs.

The facilitator for the Flyers 2024, Basketball Camp was Mr. Mike Apple, athletic director and men’s basketball coach of Sandhills Community College, Pinehurst, NC. Along with Mr. Apple’s “Flyers” coaching staff, the fifteen kids, had four full days of learning teamwork, mental readiness skills, and improving on their individual basketball skills. Last June, the 15 kids received “Flyers” participation certificates, t-shirts and an ice cream social.

On the last day of camp, the 15 children were able to dine-in at Outback Steakhouse, Southern Pines, NC. While there the children enjoyed socializing with each other, and also, learning different skills on table etiquettes.

The bettAdogZllc would like to thank the sponsors: Supreme Home Care, Triad Barber School, Tite Cutz, Frank and Marlene Richardson, New Parkers Grove MB Church, Pastor Joshua and Debra Ellerbe, Debra Rosebud, Stacey Venator, Tiffany Monk, Saduchess Covington, Tiffany Harris, Lagerald Tanner(Sherneka), Mitchell Huntley( Nia), Anson Men of Action(A.M.O.A), Guianna Webster, Daryl Polk, Tekeisha Jenkins and all the parents who allowed their children to participate we could not have had such a wonderful time if it were not for you! We appreciate you and look forward to our next educational learning adventure with your children, OUR children. If you would like to inquire about our next educational adventures feel free to reach out to our email [email protected].