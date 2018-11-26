ROCKINGHAM — In a spectacular double-breakout final round, Samuel Peterson was able to slip past Connor Caulder on Sunday to win the $5,000 top prize in the inaugural Holiday Junior Jam at Rockingham Dragway.

Caulder, a Rockingham regular from St. Pauls who won the PDRA Pro Jr. Dragster title at The Rock in 2014, got the starting-line advantage and crossed the finish line first, but was guilty of running under his 7.900 second target by .006 of a second.

Peterson, the son of Jason and Stephanie Peterson, who manage US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich., also ran under his target but only by .004 of a second. Peterson took home the PDRA Top Jr. Dragster title at the 2015 Spring Open.

More than 100 aspiring young drag racing champions from 15 states, and Canada, battled the weather and one another for a shot at one of the biggest cash purses in Jr. Dragster history. Juniors raced in age group categories to determine a final eight.

Among the others who advanced to the main event was two-time NHRA Eastern Conference Jr. Dragster Champion Carson “Big Check” Emmett of Cedar Bluff, Ala. — a double-up winner earlier this year at the Midwest Jr. Dragster Super Series.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with final-round results, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor