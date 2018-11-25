Richmond wrestling wins 3 of 4 at Asheboro’s Cold Turkey Duals

ASHEBORO — Austin Gallops kept his flawless record in tact, Joey Nicholson faced off against one of the state’s best in the 120-pound weight class, and the Richmond wrestling team went 3-1 at Asheboro’s Cold Turkey Duals on Saturday.

The Raiders earned what will probably be its easiest win of the season over Chatham Carter (78-3), fought off a slow start in order to cruise past North Forsyth (53-28) and held on for a close victory over Chatham Central (48-36).

They weren’t able to, however, handle the firepower of host Asheboro (63-15).

Gallops improved to 9-0 on the season thanks to a couple of wins by pinfall (over Asheboro’s Manuel Jacobo and North Forsyth’s Armando Neri) and a pair of forfeits (not taking the mat against Chatham Central and Chatham Charter).

Joey Nicholson started off with back-to-back victories, but suffered his first loss of the season, an 8-2 decision, to Chatham Charter’s Chandler Steele — who finished second at last year’s NCHSAA 1A State Tournament.

The Raiders won four by forfeit and four by pinfall in the win over Chatham Central, and then went on a run against North Forsyth in the final stretch — after facing an early 22-6 deficit — to secure the victory.

Richmond will return to the mat on Saturday, Dec. 1, when it hosts a multi-team dual.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_tommy.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.