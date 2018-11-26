Athlete of the Week (Nov. 19-24): Caleb Hood

Caleb Hood has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, November 19.

Hood is a sophomore quarterback for the Richmond football team who finished with 263 yards of offense and five total touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Reagan in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs last Friday.

He would complete 12 of 15 passes for 222 yards and two scores. He found senior wideout Jordyn Wall for a 12-yard hookup on the Raiders’ first drive and connected with senior receiver Preston Coker for a 66-yarder in the second quarter.

Hood also used his legs to impact the game, rushing for a team-high 41 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. He helped the team go ahead 14-0 with a two-yard keeper in the first quarter, gave it a 35-point lead with another two-yard push midway through the second, and then tacked on the game’s final score with a one-yarder 41 seconds before halftime.

The second-year quarterback didn’t take a snap in the second half.

“My coaches really put me in good situations. Everything they said was going to be there was there,” Hood said. “My O-Line blocked for me, my receivers were there, and everything just happened the way it was supposed to.”

So far this season, Hood has connected on 116 of his 198 passes (58.6 percent) for 1835 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions, and has a QB rating of 109.9. As a runner, he’s racked up 507 yards and five scores on 93 carries.

While his passing touchdowns and completion percentage have gone up from a season ago, Hood says he put emphasis on improving his numbers on the ground (70 carries, 275, 5 TDs in 2017) so he could be more of a threat in the run game.

“I think I was really focused on being more of a passing quarterback on last year,” he said, “but this year, I’ve been able to show my running ability more … and I’ve been able to get better at that.”

Hood’s leadership under center has Richmond — currently the No. 2 seed in the 4AA West bracket — sitting at 11-1 overall and awaiting for the third-round matchup against No. 6 Myers Park that’s scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 30.

It’ll be an opportunity for he and the Raiders to move one step closer to the much-coveted state title game.

“Just keep winning and doing everything right,” Hood said of his goal. “I’m going to do everything it takes to win.”