RALEIGH —Attorney General Josh Stein joined local leaders in Charlotte today to highlight state and local efforts to address human trafficking and help survivors as part of Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Attorney General Stein was joined by Christine Long, Executive Director of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, and other local leaders.

“Human trafficking is a crime that exists in the shadows and even one victim is too many,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am proud to stand with these advocates and law enforcement officials to recommit our efforts to fight this horrendous crime so we can bring more survivors into the light.”

“We stand with our local & federal partners against human trafficking,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “CMPD trains officers to recognize victims and provide resources. We have seen a 77% increase in human trafficking cases since last year and we remain committed to this issue.”

“Charlotte consistently has the highest prevalence for trafficking across the state of NC, but that also positions us to have the greatest influence as we pioneer solutions and advocacy for victims,” said Hannah Arrowood, Executive Director of the Charlotte Metro Human Trafficking Task Force. “I am confident that through a united effort, we will accomplish immeasurably more than we can think or imagine in this fight to combat human trafficking.”

In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 223 cases involving 340 victims in North Carolina. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-373-7888, or by text at 233733. More information on the Department of Justice’s work to confront human trafficking is available here.