ROCKINGHAM — Dale Folwell, the current state treasurer who is running to be the next governor of North Carolina, had a wealth of information that he wants to share with the residents of Richmond County.

As always, Folwell encouraged citizens to check out nccash.com to find unclaimed property. There is over $7 million dollars in unclaimed property across 90,000 properties in Richmond County.

“The odds are better than playing the lottery and it doesn’t cost anything,” Folwell said about the $1.3 billion available across the state. “We have smashed all records for claims we’ve paid out and the amount of money we’ve paid out. We expect to set a new record again this year.”

Folwell shared a message from a citizen who didn’t believe that they had anything available to be claimed. It turned out that person was able to recover over $4,000.

“It’s costing more to live, eat and work , and anytime someone goes to NC CASH and finds money, it’s heartwarming,” Folwell said.

As state treasurer, Folwell manages $240 billion dollars, which is eight times the size of the state budget. For pensions and healthcare benefits, the state pays out $800 million every 30 days.

“Our job here with all of our responsibilities is to advocate for the invisible,” Folwell said. “What’s important that we understand as the keeper of the public purse is that we have a loyalty and duty of care to provide them with the highest level of customer service.”

Folwell has expressed concern that the state’s pension plan could be in jeopardy following the University of North Carolina and East Carolina University health system’s decision to create their own retirement plan separate from the state. There are about 2,800 members of the state health plan in Richmond County.

“It would be like 5 people going out to a nice expensive dinner and one person just gets up and leaves and doesn’t pay the bill,” Folwell said. “UNC and ECU… made a decision to divorce us and now they don’t want to pay the alimony.” Folwell said that the state will be picking up those bills, which are $500 million for the pension and a billion dollars for the healthcare.

“I don’t care how rich somebody is or how powerful they are,” Folwell continued, “I’m going to protect and defend this plan as the keeper of the public purse.”

Running for governor

“The constitution of our state says that the first responsibility of the governor is to originate the budget,” Folwell stated. “I’m actually the only candidate that likes math and can do math. We already manage a budget eight times larger than the size of the state budget. I’m uniquely qualified to do that.”

Quite simply, Folwell said he wants to return the state government to the principles and culture that he’s already created as treasurer.

“A culture of conservatism, which means to save,” Folwel repeated. “Common sense, which is not so common. Courtesy, which means answer your telephone as a state employee. Ethics — What you do when no one is watching. I’ve been the best state treasurer money can’t buy. I’ll be the best governor money can’t buy.”

Another plan for the Folwell administration is to implement zero-based budgeting, to make sure that government programs that aren’t bring value to tax-payers are eliminated. “I wish they would do that in Washington, D.C.” Folwell said.

Folwell also plans to provide a set of documents to citizens that shows how much money the state of North Carolina will receive from the federal government.

“The federal government is an addict. They’re addicted to money,” Folwell stated. “I think it’s prudent for the governor to know how dependent we are on federal money coming in here for healthcare, for DOT, and for everything else we’re involved in.”

Two years ago, Folwell was awarded the Sunshine Award from the North Carolina Open Government Coalition for his office’s transparency and taking a personal interest in public records practice. Folwell also stressed that he’s the only Republican in the state who spoke out against the General Assembly decision to exempt themselves from public records law. Folwell said transparency will continue from his role as treasurer into his administration as governor, and he will ensure that citizens know that the state line doesn’t end in Raleigh.

“I used to be a motorcycle mechanic and a garbage collector. I was not expected to go to college,” Folwell said, calling himself the least likely person to become the state treasurer and a gubernatorial hopeful. “In all the jobs I’ve ever had since I was 10 years old, I wasn’t quite sure if I could do them. I can tell you at 65 years old, I am absolutely sure that I can restore our state government.”

