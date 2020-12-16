Application period for county’s new grant funds not yet open

Land

ROCKINGHAM — The funds from Richmond County’s recently awarded federal grant to assist residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments are not yet accessible, but an application process will begin once the North Carolina Department of Commerce executes the grant.

Richmond County announced last week that it had received a $900,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), administered under the North Carolina CDBG Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Program, which was authorized by the federal CARES Act of 2020 to help the state respond to COVID-19. The county has only been notified that they will receive these funds, and is waiting for the official contract from the Department of Commerce, according to County Manager Bryan Land.

“We are not sure when that will be received at this time. No applications can be received or funds dispensed until the contract is executed,” Land said in an email Tuesday. “Once the grant is executed, there will be an application process.”

He added that the county chose to use these funds to help residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments because there is a “dire need within our community.”

“Obviously it will not meet all needs but we certainly hope it will help many of our citizens who are struggling during this time,” Land said.

In order to be competitive for the grant, the county had to submit an application that outlined it was in need of federal assistance. In the application, county officials reported that the Richmond County Water Department has had more than 800 customers behind on their water payments. They argue that county residents are struggling to make their monthly payments under the conditions that have been created by the pandemic, which have added to existing poverty.

“With a current unemployment rate of 9.3%, it is difficult for residents to pay their reported median gross rent of $642 or median monthly mortgage of $926, especially when the household median income was already $40,600 with a poverty rate of 26.1%,” the application states. “The funds awarded through this project will allow residents to rise above COVID-19 and get back to where they were before the pandemic. It will allow residents a new beginning while they are trying to suffer through the disparities of life.”

