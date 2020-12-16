Fruitful planning: How to start a new orchard

Have you ever considered planting an orchard? Winter is a good time to do research and plan for a new orchard. The first step is to ask yourself several questions: What type of fruit trees would do well in our soil and local climate? How do we prepare the land? Where will we sell the fruit? How much capital do we have available to invest? These and many other questions need to be answered before breaking ground on a new orchard.

Crop choice

Apples and peaches are the tree fruits produced most commonly in North Carolina. Along with plums and pears, they require a high level of management, mainly for pest and disease control, as well as extensive pruning. Nectarines require an even greater effort in order to manage brown rot. Figs, pawpaws (one of our few native fruit trees), and Oriental persimmons need only minimal maintenance once established.

Fig trees are the quickest to bear fruit, after 2-3 years, while peaches, nectarines and plums require 3-4 years and pecans, pears, and persimmons require 5-7 years. Apple varieties range from 3-7 years, and pawpaws 4-5 years. The market demand is potentially high for apples, peaches and nectarines, moderate for pears and plums, and uncertain for figs, persimmons, and pawpaws. More individual marketing effort may be needed for these latter crops to create local demand.

Cultivar choice

If you choose a crop other than figs, you need to choose the variety of both rootstock and scion. For peach trees in the Sandhills, the only rootstock worth considering is Guardian. It is resistant to pathogenic nematodes, microscopic worms which commonly occur in sandy soil, that cause tree decline and early death. The rootstock also determines how big the tree will get and which plant diseases, if any, the trees can resist. The scion, which is budded or grafted onto the rootstock, determines the fruit characteristics. Varieties appropriate for our area are listed on the North Carolina State Extension “Guide for Smaller Orchard Plantings” (https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/north-carolina-production-guide-for-smaller-orchard-plantings).

Not all varieties do well here in the Sandhills, so it’s important to choose ones from the list. Otherwise you may waste your time and money growing trees that die or do not produce much fruit. Usually more than one variety is needed to ensure pollination. You can grow varieties that ripen at different times to spread out the harvest over a longer period if you plan to sell by direct marketing rather than wholesale. To purchase high-demand varieties, you may need to order six months to a year in advance of the anticipated planting date.

Site selection and soil tests

Most types of fruit trees are most productive in full sun, but pawpaws can tolerate some shade. Site fruit trees away from low-lying areas where frost can damage tender flowers in the spring. The top 16-22 inches of soil must be well-draining for fruit trees to succeed. Usually that is not an issue in our sandy soil, but if the soil is not well draining, you can create raised beds. Get soil tests done well before planting – ideally, at least a year – in order to have time to correct pH and nutrient deficiencies. Sample the soil for nematodes as well. Your Extension agent can help with proper sampling for orchard establishment and deciphering the resulting soil report. Also, consider planting a cover crop as part of the site preparation.

Making it happen

Before planting, you need to assess the establishment and annual input costs, potential markets and revenues, and the length of time before you can expect a return. This is a critical piece, where the Extension Agent can really help. With careful choice of crop, varieties and site location, preparing the soil according to test results, and counting the costs, a fruit orchard can supply years of income from your initial investment of money and effort. Contact the North Carolina Extension, Richmond County office for help with planning and growing your orchard; we are eager to assist you!

Contact the North Carolina Extension, Richmond County office for help with planning and growing your orchard; we are eager to assist you!

Nancy Power is the Commercial Horticulture Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.