ROCKINGHAM — The official kickoff of United Way of Richmond County’s 2020 campaign will look look different than in years past.

In order to stay in line with the state’s COVID-19-related restrictions, United Way has modified its annual Day of Caring to be a three-day event. The Day of Caring, during which volunteers set out to help with around 12 to 15 service projects, typically serves as the official kickoff event for United Way’s campaigns. In normal circumstances, the Day of Caring is an all-day event that includes breakfast in the morning as well as presentations from United Way’s partners.

This year, United Way will be participating in a handful of projects over the three days — Sept. 10, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. United Way will send volunteers to help at places such as Our Daily Bread, Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, Backpack Pals, Meals on Wheel and Sandhills Children’s Center.

Over the three days, some volunteers will be assisting with the newest Habitat for Humanity build in Rockingham, a home for the family of Aurilla Shaw. United Way Executive Director Michelle Parrish said more volunteers are needed to help with the build on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Interested individuals can email Parrish at michelleparrish@bellsouth.net.

Parrish said that, to date, approximately 100 volunteers have signed up for the Days of Caring.

More information about the Days of Caring opportunities can be found on United Way’s Facebook page (United Way of Richmond County) or on the agency’s website, http://www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net/. All volunteers will be required to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing protective masks and remaining at least six feet apart from each other.

A new beginning

Days of Caring is the official kick-off event for United Way’s campaign, which actually started at the beginning of March. The agency is aiming to raise $300,000 this year. That’s the same as last years goal, which Parrish said United Way fell short of, ending the campaign with approximately $215,000 raised.

The previous campaign concluded at the end of February, so it wasn’t affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which became a major issue in March. Parrish said the virus has created some challenges in terms of planning for the new campaign.

“With COVID it’s been an unusual year,” Parrish said. “Typically in September I’m dodging hurricanes to make sure we get our Day of Caring in. COVID is here, so we’ve had other obstacles this year. But we’re thinking outside the box. Our goal is still to help people in our community, to continue to impact those who are in need in our community.”

United Way already has raised approximately $11,000 through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, which directly helps the agencies in United Way’s network of local nonprofits provide resources to the community. Parrish said United Way has helped roughly 5,004 individuals and 1,648 families with those funds.

Parrish said another initiative United Way is currently running is the Round Up fundraiser. Patrons at participating stores can choose to round up their purchases to the next dollar, with the change benefiting United Way. The stores participating in the Round Up fundraiser are Our Southern Roots, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Habitat ReStore, Gifts 4 All Seasons, Christie’s, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Richmond Gift Shop, Studio 3,Simply Chic Boutique and Family Pharmacy.

