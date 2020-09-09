Cell tower construction underway

Crews work on installing Verizon’s telecommunications equipment to the top of the city water tower Wednesday on East Franklin Street in downtown Rockingham. City Council approved the sale of the city’s lease agreement to the company during its meeting Tuesday. The $409,000 value of the lease to be paid to the city will be reallocated towards its efforts to renovate the former Food King building in the hopes of attracting new business. City Manager Monty Crump told the Daily Journal that the city has received “several serious inquiries” from businesses interested in moving into the space. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

