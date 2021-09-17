Backpack Pals: Thirteen years of alleviating hunger

Backpack Pals volunteers fill bags with food items for children. Photos courtesy of Steve Crews Related Articles Enviva continues support of Backpack Pals

This is part of a series of stories about United Way of Richmond County’s agencies.

ROCKINGHAM — Backpack Pals will soon start preparing and delivering food to Richmond County School school children beginning the first of October.

Currently, they pack about 620 bags for students each week.

Backpack Pals in Richmond County started when Pastor Steve Crews (Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet) visited the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Southern Pines. He noticed a row of backpacks and inquired about him. Volunteers started telling him about the program, and how many children leave on Fridays from school with little or nothing to eat for the entire weekend.

In 2008, Crews, the founder and volunteer director, began distributing at Rohanen Primary School with 28 students who were identified that would benefit from Backpack Pals.

“It wasn’t long before I found out that it was more than just one church could handle,” Crews said. “I started getting calls from other schools, saying, ‘We’d like to have the program at our schools, we have needs here.’”

Crews said the “eyes and hears” for finding students to assist are the school counselors and children who work directly with students.

“Our goal starting was to be able to offer the program to every school in the county,” Crews said. “As funds became available, every time we felt like that we could increase and add another school, we did.”

About six years into their mission, that goal was reached.

Backpack Pals is 100% volunteer driven. Volunteers come from diverse groups including 4-H, Boy Scouts and various business and church groups.

All of the food is packed in the former McLaurin Center in Hamlet. Crews said they try to make it as nutritious as possible, with breakfast bars, fruit cups and juice accompanying each bag.

AMVETS Post 316, VFW Post 4203 and retired service members often deliver the bags.

Backpack Pals started collaborating with United Way about 12 years ago, very soon after their inception.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing without the help of United Way,” Crews said, calling their affiliation a “blessing.” “United Way plays such an important part in all of the agencies that receive funding.”

There has been a tangible difference in students’ performance as a result of the food provided through Backpack Pals.

“What we hear from time to time is what a difference it’s made,” Crews said. “They come back to school on Monday, and they’re not hungry. They’re more ready to learn. Just to know that we’ve helped some children and made a difference in their lives makes it worth it all.”

You can find more information about Backpack Pals at https://www.facebook.com/Backpack-Pals-130700180314564/ or by calling 910-582-0051. United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish can be contacted at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

United Way’s local service organizations

The other United Way agencies are as follows:

• Leak Street Alumni

• Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center

• New Horizons Life and Family Services

• Sandhills Children’s Center UW

• Richmond County Rescue Squad

• Samaritan Colony

• Salvation Army

• Richmond County 4-H

• Red Cross

• Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Department

• Boy Scouts of America

• Richmond County Aging Services

• Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills

• Our Daily Bread