Breaking and entering

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:04 a.m. on Thursday police responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect attempting to pry open the door of a restaurant with a hammer. The case is active with an unnamed suspect.

Larceny

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:27 p.m. on Thursday police responded to Walmart following a report of a larceny. Two suspects were charged with stealing $91 worth or assorted food items and crayons. Michelle Hasty McLean, 50, and Jamica Lachelle Hasty, 33, were each charged with misdemeanor larceny and given court dates.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:12 a.m. on Thursday police responded to Walmart following a report of a larceny. A suspect allegedly stole a personal computer worth $399 and a personal computer worth $799, as well as $49.82 of miscellaneous clothing and food items. The case is listed as active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:10 p.m. on Thursday police responded to Peking Wok following a report of a larceny. A suspect allegedly stole two drills and their batteries worth a total of $450, two charges worth a total of $420 and a $300 electrical wire box. The case is listed as active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday police responded to Lowe’s following a report of a lost or stolen purse. The purse was worth $20, and had a $300 cell phone and a driver’s license in it. The case is inactive with no suspect.

Damage to motor vehicle

ROCKINGHAM — At 10 a.m. on Sunday police responded to McArthur Drive following a report of a stray dog scratching a rental car. The dog allegedly caused $300-worth of damage to the car’s front right fender.

Gavin Stone Editor