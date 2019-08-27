ROCKINGHAM – Crossing Red Sea Ministries pastor, Elder Tembila C. Covington, was honored as a Shaw University alumni at the Living Legends gala event in Durham, N.C. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Elder Tembila C. Covington, nonprofit executive and founder/senior pastor of Crossing Red Sea Ministries in Rockingham, was one of three Living Legend honorees by Shaw University.

HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in North Carolina come together every two years to honor outstanding achievements of their alumni. One of the HBCU Living Legends missions is to increase the awareness of achievements of their alumni graduates, especially those who are impacting our cities, states, nation and the world right now. They also give scholarships to deserving students attending HBCUs in North Carolina.

Elder Covington is currently an Urban Agriculture Program Assistant at the NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center. In the community she serves as a board member with Helping our People Eat (HOPE), the Urban Food Policy Council (City of Winston-Salem), Smart Start of Forsyth County and is a corporate volunteer with the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce Bookworms Program. She is president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

Elder Covington is the founder and senior pastor of Crossing Red Sea Ministries, 122 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, N.C. Prior to moving to Winston-Salem, Elder Covington resided 20 years in the Rockingham and Laurinburg areas.

Born in California, and raised in Burkina Faso (West Africa), Pastor Covington earned a Bachelor of Arts in religion and philosophy from Shaw University and a Master of Science in agricultural education from NC A&T State University. Elder Covington is a certified Christian Life Coach and Pastoral Care Counselor. She was employed for 22 years as a store manager for Walmart Stores Inc.

Crossing Red Sea Ministries is a non-denominational church open to all. Its Mission statement in part is “… Serving and building together, one-by-one, family-to-village, and village to the nations.”

