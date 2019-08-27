ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 and Auxiliary on Monday donated six American flags to the Northside Volunteer Fire Department to be displayed on their engines.

The donation was prompted by Allen Terry of Northside who had seen other fire departments across the country showing their patriotism and asked for the VFW’s help joining in. Chief Edward Causey said the flags will fly from the backs of their engines as a show of support for military service members.

The department has had a number of members who are veterans, including one of its founding members, David Earl Covington, who died in May at age 72. Covington was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for the railroad. Covington also earned recognition in January when he stopped two dogs who were attacking a young girl as she was getting off of the school bus.

Eddie Dean, commander of Post 4203, said the flags were of good quality and should be able to withstand a good deal of abuse.

“If they start deteriorating just give us a call and we’ll replace them,” Dean told Causey.

Robin Roberts, president of the VFW Auxiliary, said the donation was all about promoting patriotism.

“We wanted to support the community and first responders,” she said. “If anybody asks for anything of course we’re going to do everything we can to help out.”

Northside covers the largest fire district in Richmond County. They unveiled their new facility on Bear Branch Road in 2017. The Daily Journal reported at the time that the building was financed through the United Finance Company in Asheville for $1.3 million.

Causey said the trucks the department has now “wouldn’t even fit” in their old building.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, VFW Post 4203 Senior Vice Commander Tim Grooms, fireman Nicholas Callahan, Chief of the Northside Volunteer Fire Department Edward Causey and VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean pose with one of Northside’s new flags which will be displayed on the backs of their engines. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1551.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, VFW Post 4203 Senior Vice Commander Tim Grooms, fireman Nicholas Callahan, Chief of the Northside Volunteer Fire Department Edward Causey and VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean pose with one of Northside’s new flags which will be displayed on the backs of their engines. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Chief of the Northside Volunteer Fire Department Edward Causey, VFW Post 4203 Senior Vice Commander Tim Grooms, VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean and (behind the flag) fireman Nicholas Callahan attach the new flag to one of Northside’s engines on Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_1555.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Chief of the Northside Volunteer Fire Department Edward Causey, VFW Post 4203 Senior Vice Commander Tim Grooms, VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean and (behind the flag) fireman Nicholas Callahan attach the new flag to one of Northside’s engines on Monday.

Gavin Stone Editor