The Rock announces Fourth of July fireworks show

ROCKINGHAM — The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex Wednesday announced its Fourth of July Celebration which will feature local music and, of course, lots of fireworks.

“We are proud to be partnering with numerous local corporate partners in bringing this Independence Day event to Richmond County and the surrounding area,” The Rock said in a Facebook post. The post added that they are working with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics to put on “one of the largest fireworks displays in the Carolinas.”

The evening will also include food and beverages, kids’ activities and live music throughout the day. Discovery Place Kids will host The Kids Zone with bounce houses and other activities, Forestry Service will be showing off their helicopter and other equipment.

Music acts will start with Hamlet-native Jonathan Robinson performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by Dead City Symphony, a 90’s coverband who will play until the fireworks start at dark.

The Rock said that grandstand seating for the fireworks show is “first come, first serve” with no reserved seats. Parking and entry into the event are both free.

The schedule of the day is as follows:

• Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.

• Jonathan Robinson Trio at 5 p.m.

• Dead City Symphony at 7:30 p.m.

• Fireworks immediately following at dusk

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_hamletfireworks_cmyk.jpg