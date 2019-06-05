Repairs to Hoffman Complex from hurricanes near completion

Daniel Kelly and North Carolina Central Univeristy student-athlete Carl Isaac clean up a classroom in Hoffman Complex as construction nears completion. Daniel Kelly and North Carolina Central Univeristy student-athlete Carl Isaac clean up a classroom in Hoffman Complex as construction nears completion. Hoffman Complex renovation includes a new ceiling for the gymnasium. Hurricane Florence left the ceiling open to the sky with rain pouring in, according to Daniel Kelly. Hoffman Complex renovation includes a new ceiling for the gymnasium. Hurricane Florence left the ceiling open to the sky with rain pouring in, according to Daniel Kelly.

HOFFMAN — The Hoffman Complex this weekend will hold its first event since Hurricane Florence left a hole in its roof and its gymnasium flooded, though renovations will continue until the end of June.

The Complex, located at 106 Thompson St., suffered between $300,000 and $400,000 in damage from the storms, Florence and Michael, last year, according to Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly. The building’s insurance covered all but about 5% of the damages, Kelly said.

The event this weekend will be a comedy show from a group out of Southern Pines. The Complex is a multipurpose, rentable community building with individual rooms, a lunchroom, small kitchen, and a gymnasium. AAU basketball uses the gymnasium for games.

The Hoffman Complex is also used for the summer programs including the Youth Camp and Senior Citizens Summer Enrichment Program. The Youth Camp is open to ages 5 thru 12 and provides food to all under 18 years of age. It will begin on June 17 and run through Aug. 1, Monday through Thursday.

The building was purchased by the town of Hoffman 10 years ago after being vacant for two years and the conditions of the deed limited its uses. The town could not use the building as any type of regular school classes but could still use it for after-school events and tutoring.

Kelly said there are plans to apply for grants to get a computer lab and internet access to the building so that students who don’t have internet access can do their online homework.

Since Hoffman doesn’t have a senior center, the seniors use the Hoffman Complex as a meeting place.

From June 11 to Aug. 10 every Tuesday and Thursday for about two hours, the seniors of Hoffman get together and do arts and crafts, go on fishing trips, dance, and more.

Their first meeting will be at 5:45 p.m. on June 11.

“I enjoy it, seeing the senior citizens enjoy it,” Kelly said. “Being (a senior) myself, it’s nice to see these types of things.”

Carl Isaac, a football player at North Carolina Central University in Durham, is back in his hometown of Hoffman to help with clean-up of the Complex.

“I went to elementary school here,” Isaac said. “It means a lot (to me). A lot of memories here… When I was in high school, they’d have summer camps for kids here. It keeps their minds out of the negative.”

Isaac is majoring in Parks and Recreation Management with a minor in Business.

“If you grew up in Hoffman, it’s a second home. Why not come back and help your house?” Isaac said. “Why not keep building the legacy?”

Daniel Kelly and North Carolina Central Univeristy student-athlete Carl Isaac clean up a classroom in Hoffman Complex as construction nears completion. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_20190604_182124-1537-color.jpg Daniel Kelly and North Carolina Central Univeristy student-athlete Carl Isaac clean up a classroom in Hoffman Complex as construction nears completion. Alex Smith | Daily Journal Hoffman Complex renovation includes a new ceiling for the gymnasium. Hurricane Florence left the ceiling open to the sky with rain pouring in, according to Daniel Kelly. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_20190604_143809-1538-colo.jpg Hoffman Complex renovation includes a new ceiling for the gymnasium. Hurricane Florence left the ceiling open to the sky with rain pouring in, according to Daniel Kelly. Alex Smith | Daily Journal

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

