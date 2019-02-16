3 charged after viral Peking Wok fight

Contributed photo This screenshot shows the moment just before the man on the right, Draco Hammonds, began throwing punches at the man on the left, Adam Hildreth, while an unidentified woman tries to break them up in the Rockingham Peking Wok on Monday. Contributed photo This screenshot shows the moment just before the man on the right, Draco Hammonds, began throwing punches at the man on the left, Adam Hildreth, while an unidentified woman tries to break them up in the Rockingham Peking Wok on Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — Three individuals have been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place in Peking Wok in Rockingham on Monday.

Adam Hildreth, 31, of Lilesville, Draco Hammonds, 21, of Wadesboro and Octavais Reid, 28, of Wadesboro were each charged with misdemeanor affray. A video of the incident that was shared about 1,600 times on Facebook by Friday morning shows two men yelling at one another from across the restaurant. A man in a black shirt charges into frame at a man in a green shirt, who at first moves to challenge him but then backs away as punches start coming in.

The two wrapped each other up, and the man in green starts throwing punches at the other man just as a woman in grey starts throwing punches at him. Multiple individuals can be seen trying to intervene. Plates and silverware can be heard being knocked on the ground.

The video that apparently got the most attention shows the fight lasting from about the 0:07 mark to about the 0:40 mark.

On Tuesday, the day after the fight, Hammonds was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon in Anson County, according to court records. The records show these offenses took place after midnight the night before the fight in the Peking Wok.

Only warrants for Hildreth’s arrest were available Thursday. He was given a $500 bond, which he posted at the magistrate’s office, according to the Richmond County Jail. None of the individuals were put in jail following the fight.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Hammonds served three months in prison in Anson County following a September 2017 conviction on one felony count of receiving a stolen firearm, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of affray.

State records show Reid has never been incarcerated, but was convicted in March 2012 of one misdemeanor count each of assault and disorderly conduct in Anson County. In December 2014 she was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of larceny in Union County. She was sentenced to probation for these offenses.

Hildreth has no prior convictions in North Carolina, according to state records.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

