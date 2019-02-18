Lady Tigers capture 3rd straight title behind Smith’s quadruple-double

Contributed photo The Temple Christian varsity boys basketball team poses for a photo after finishing third at the Carolina Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament on Saturday in Fayetteville. Contributed photo The Temple Christian varsity boys basketball team poses for a photo after finishing third at the Carolina Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament on Saturday in Fayetteville. Contributed photo The Temple Christian varsity girls basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Carolina Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament championship on Saturday in Fayetteville. Contributed photo The Temple Christian varsity girls basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Carolina Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament championship on Saturday in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Rachel Smith recorded a rare quadruple-double to help the Temple Christian varsity girls basketball team capture its third consecutive Carolina Christian Athletic Association Tournament championship.

With her sister, Anna, the team’s leading scorer, struggling to find her rhythm, Rachel took over and scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and tallied 10 steals to lead the No. 1 Lady Tigers to a 37-23 win over No. 3 Columbus Christian in the tournament finale on Saturday.

It was actually the second quadruple-double of the weekend for the senior guard, who finished with 22 points, 11 boards, 10 assists and 12 steals in the team’s 57-29 rout of No. 4 Antioch Christian in Friday’s semifinal matchup. Anna Smith, sophomore guard, was able to find her groove in that one, finishing with 19 points to lead the rest of the scorers.

The Smith sisters and Anna Richmond, sophomore guard, were all named to the All-CCAA Team.

Temple wrapped regular season and conference tournament play with a perfect 16-0 record, winning the regular-season title for the sixth straight season and earning the tournament championship for the fifth time in those six years.

The Lady Tigers now looks forward to closing their season at the Mid-Eastern Regional Christian School Invitational in Glen Burnie, Maryland (Feb. 28-Mar. 2), where they will compete against schools from Delaware and New Jersey.

Temple boys finish 3rd at CCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — The Temple boys varsity basketball team used a balanced attack, highlighted by three players finishing in double figures, to survive a close game with Liberty Christian in the tournament’s third-place game.

Senior center Josh Greene notched a game-high 25 points and 20 rebounds, freshman forward Malik Green finished with 16 points, junior guard Hayden Heavner added 15, and the No. 4 Tigers outlasted the No. 3 Knights 62-59 on Saturday.

Both Greene and Heavner were named All-CCAA following a couple of stellar seasons. Greene led the conference in scoring (26 ppg) and rebounds (14.8 rpg) while Heavner finished second in assists (4.5 apg) and fourth in scoring (16.4).

Senior forward Dylon Goodwin finished third in rebounding in conference, grabbing 10.9 boards per contest.

The Tigers ended up in Saturday’s consolation matchup after dropping a 89-64 decision to No. 1 Scotland Christian in the semifinal on Friday, despite a dominant 27-point, 20-rebound effort from Greene. They advanced to the semis by beating No. 5 Columbus Christian 61-39 in the first round behind Heavner (25 pts, 15 rebs) and Greene (16 pts, 14 rebs).

Temple ended its season with a 7-10 overall record.

