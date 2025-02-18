ROCKINGHAM — Earlier this month, Rockingham Speedway posted a video on its official Facebook page featuring Track Manager Dustin Russell and Race Director Matt Russell discussing the upcoming season of the Crown 9 Series.

“What’s up, America? We’re back, baby. Another round of Crown 9 racing coming to you. A whole season to start [in] March,” said Race Director Matt Russell in the video’s opening.

Dustin Russell provided updates on racing rule changes for drivers. “There’s a couple of changes in the rules, not much. We’re going to keep the car rules exactly the same. The only thing that’s changing with the cars is you’re going to get teched. We’re going to pull you in the inspection bay, and we’re going to give you a very thorough tech. You’re going to have to purchase a transponder bracket the very first race. It’s going to be installed in your car. It’s not going anywhere after that. It’s permanently going to be here. After that, it’s on you.”

A tech bay will be implemented where all drivers must go through inspections to ensure an easier, smoother process for both drivers and staff at Rockingham Speedway.

Matt Russell added that drivers will be required to wear a closed-face helmet and a fire jacket for safety. “You got to have a closed-face helmet this time and a fire jacket. It is going to be enforced. You do have to have your window nets in place. I know you guys want to be on the edge as you can be, and we get it. We like it, but there are things called insurance, and we got to abide by them, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Racers who do not comply with the new guidelines will not be allowed to race. “If you guys get all the way here and you don’t have these things in place, I’m sorry, guys, but you will not be racing,” said Matt Russell.

Dustin Russell emphasized the importance of following the new rules to avoid conflicts with insurance. “Insurance is going to kick us in the tail if you guys don’t follow the rules, and we’re going to make sure you follow the rules so we don’t have to go through that process. Other than that, we’re going to have a great season. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Additionally, track sponsorships were announced, with deals covering the entire calendar year except for NASCAR events. “We’re opening up track sponsorships. It’s not going to be just for the Crown 9 Race. It’s actually for the track for the whole year, minus NASCAR. Sorry, guys, it sucks, but that’s a whole different animal of its own. So, if you want sponsorships, you can get up with us. We all have different kinds of options open.”

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, email Track Manager Dustin Russell and Race Director Matt Russell at dustin@rockingham-speedway.com and matt@rockingham-speedway.com.

Matt Russell also shared that announcer Steve Logan will return to Rockingham for the Crown 9 Series and took time to recognize the work being put in for a successful race year. “We did sign Steve Logan to come back again to be our announcer. He does a jam-up job. We’re looking forward to it. Our guys bust their butt every week out here just working, much less for the Crown 9 Series, so we’re looking forward to seeing everybody. We’re looking for a packed year, we’re looking for a lot of racers, and we’re looking to set some records. We’ll see you guys soon.”