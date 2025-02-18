Feb. 7

At 5:25 p.m., Sergeant William Smith responded to Ponderosa Drive following a report of larceny by nonferrous metals by cutting off the catalytic converter, valued at $1,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Feb. 8

At 2:29 p.m., officials responded to Forrest Street following reports of an intoxicated and disruptive individual. The suspect, identified as Kacee Hoffman, was causing a disturbance and resisting arrest. Hoffman was arrested, closing the case.

Feb. 9

At 9:30 a.m., Deputy Dalton Radford responded to a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing $300 on Wilderness Drive. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

At 4:10 p.m., Deputy Arlie Gunn responded to a report of trespassing and property damage, valued at $300, on Old Laurinburg Road. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

Feb. 13

At 9:51 p.m., officials responded to a report of an individual fleeing an ID checkpoint on Mill Road. The suspect, Celso Diaz, did not have an operator’s license and had a fictitious title and tag. He was arrested, closing the case.