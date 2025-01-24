RICHMOND COUNTY — Imagine your garden filled with nutritious vegetables, vibrant flowers, and fragrant herbs all made possible by the seeds shared among neighbors. This vision is made possible through the growing movement of seed libraries where people can borrow, share, and donate seeds. This community driven resource is more than just a way to get free seeds: seed libraries preserve treasured heirloom and open pollinated varieties, promote sustainable gardening practices, and keep history alive.

A seed library is a place where you can “check out” seeds for free. Seeds come from the backyards of local gardeners who have collected, saved, and donated seeds and from companies that donate seeds. It is not required to “return” or donate seeds to use these libraries. For new gardeners, the goal is to grow and harvest and have fun while doing it. Experienced gardeners are encouraged to give back with a donation of seeds that have been saved the previous season if they have an abundant harvest.

At their core, seed libraries are designed to preserve plant diversity, especially local open pollinated and heirloom varieties that may be at risk of disappearing. Through seed libraries you have the opportunity to get these unique varieties from gardeners who have been cultivating the crop for years in your local area, and which may not be available commercially. Heirloom and open pollination means the variety ‘breeds true’, retaining consistent traits across plant generations from saved seed. Hybrid varieties are created through recent cross-pollination and require annual seed purchases to get the desired qualities. Often heirloom and open pollinated varieties are more flavorful than hybrid varieties, which are often bred for traits other than flavor, such as having a uniform appearance or a long shelf life. Many people are familiar with Brandywine and Cherokee Purple tomatoes, two heirlooms prized for their flavor but which fell out of favor for many years due to qualities that make them less desirable for commercial markets. Heirloom and open pollinated seeds may carry culture and history as well, and seed libraries can preserve them for future generations.

Additionally, seed libraries contribute to food security by enabling communities to grow their own food. By providing free access to seeds, they empower individuals and families to cultivate a diverse range of crops in their own gardens. One of the most valuable aspects of seed libraries is they can be a hub for education. Gardening and seed saving is a skill and often there are resources through the seed libraries to teach these skills and connect with others who are also learning to grow in their gardens.

The Richmond County Seed Library was launched in the spring of 2024. The purpose of the library is to give individuals the opportunity to acquire free seed, return unused seed, or donate seed. It is housed at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office in the Agricultural Services building located at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham. If you are interested in receiving seed, take a look at the seed ‘Inventory List’ located on our website. After reviewing the list you can put in a request using the ‘Request Form’, also located on our website.. You can also put in a request in person in our office. Requests will be filled and you will be notified when seeds are ready for pick up. Seed donations and volunteers are welcome. Volunteers are needed to label and package seed in the fall. For more information on receiving seed, donating, or volunteering please contact Kinsey Watkins via kinsey_watkins@ncsu.edu at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office.

Alongside the Richmond County Seed Library, workshops are offered where you can get hand-on experience on various topics from seed starting to seed saving. At the Richmond Cooperative Extension Office we can assist you with soil sampling, help you understand water management, pest control, nutrient management, and much more. Follow us on Facebook and check out our Events page on our website to stay updated on workshops being offered.