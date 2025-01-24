RICHMOND COUNTY — An elderly woman died in a house fire in Richmond County on Sunday, according to officials.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Jan.19, emergency responders and Richmond County deputies were dispatched to a single-story residence on 122 Tillman Road in Rockingham in response to a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found the structure was burning with 50% of it consumed by flames. Crews were advised that there was an elderly woman inside the home.

Responders battled the flames and heavy smoke to locate the woman. 77-year-old Geneva Sweeney was found inside the home but unfortunately died in the fire, according to deputies.

Multiple agencies including the Cordova Fire Rescue, East Rockingham Fire and Lilesville Fire and Rescue assisted in the fire along with Firsthealth EMS and Richmond County Emergency Management.

A comprehensive investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was due to a “combustible material stored near a heating source.”