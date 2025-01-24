ROCKINGHAM — Richard Childress Racing announced Friday that veteran driver Kasey Kahne will pilot a third entry for the storied organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19. Kahne will drive the No. 33 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet when NASCAR returns to ‘The Rock’ for the first time in over a decade.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway,” said Kahne. “Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test.”

During a successful 15-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kahne captured 18 victories, 93 top-five and 176 top-10 finishes – including winning the Coca-Cola 600 three times and the Brickyard 400 once. The Enumclaw, Washington native was named one of the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history, an honor bestowed to Kahne in 2023. Kahne has previously competed at Rockingham Speedway seven times, earning the checkered flag in the NASCAR Truck Series event in 2012.

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”

“Kasey is a great friend and an incredibly talented driver, and we’re proud to have HendrickCars.com on board with him at Rockingham. It’s going to be exciting to see him return to NASCAR at such a special track and with a great team,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “I have tremendous respect for Richard and everything his organization has accomplished. We look forward to seeing Kasey return to NASCAR in what promises to be a memorable weekend for the sport.”

In preparation for his return to stock car racing, Kahne will participate in the NASCAR test at Rockingham Speedway on Tuesday, January 28.

The green flag for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Rockingham will wave at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19. Watch live television coverage on The CW and listen to flag-to-flag coverage on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.