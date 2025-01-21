ROCKINGHAM— The Martin Luther King Jr. weekend celebrations began with a breakfast prayer hosted at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. The event opened with words from Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson. “I always love the excitement and energy that comes out of this weekend and I would love for our community to find a way to carry it through in our community. Thank you for coming this morning,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also acknowledged Hazel Smith, recalling her late husband’s instrumental role in the event’s early days. “I’m excited to see faces like Hazel Smith. I know her husband was a part of this event from the very beginning and so instrumental in bringing out the worship side for the weekend,” Hutchinson added.

Continuing his remarks, the Hutchinson highlighted the ongoing relevance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message. “I would like to mention that we’re here today to celebrate, of course, the life of our Martin Luther King Jr. He was a fearless man and a strong man who told us not only should we be a better nation, but we must be a better nation. We need to continue that work together across our community, across the state, across the nation to fulfill that dream. I’m just delighted that each of you has come this morning to be a part of that mission,” Hutchinson said.

A prayer for law enforcement was led by Chavis Everett, who prayed for the safety and courage of officers across the country. “Dear heavenly father, thank you for this opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. I ask you to guide and protect law enforcement officers across the nation as they go where others will not go, and as they encounter them today, give them courage to conquer their fear, strength in their bodies to protect others,” Everett prayed.

Bobbie Sue Ormsby, the vice chair of the Richmond County School Board delivered a prayer for local schools. “We ask you every day that you pray for the students, teachers, the bus drivers, and cafeteria workers who see those little faces for the first time, and it might be the only meal that they get that day,” Ormsby said.

“Our Father, thank you for this day and this opportunity to gather as a community as we remember the life and legacy made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We are grateful for the blessings you promise and you give us daily, and we ask that you continue to bless us, and especially the students, teachers, and staff for Richmond County Schools. I pray every day, Your Father, that you will give the school board the guidance, so we may guide the children, the teachers and all the staff so that we can make the best decisions for them,” Ormsby continued.

Although rain forced the cancellation of the Martin Luther King Jr. parade, the festivities continued at the old courthouse in Downtown Rockingham. The celebratory program included an opening prayer, as well as the recognition of the parade’s grand marshal, Ronald Tillman, and the winners of the essay and poster contests.

Proclamations for MLK Day were read aloud by Ellerbe Councilman Jeremy McKenzie, Hamlet Councilman Maurice Lee Stuart and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson.

“We reckon we still had a good time even though we were not able to have the parade. We still had that celebration inside. We had good spirits and everything, so the rain didn’t stop anything,” said Jennifer Watkins.

