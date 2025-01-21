ROCKINGHAM — The first Youth Speak Out Sneaker Ball took place this Saturday at Leak Street High School’s Gymnasium, bringing together young people for a night of conversation, fun and reflection.

The event began with a “speak out” session, where youth discussed the challenges they face in their daily lives. This was followed by an opportunity to dance, enjoy pizza and participate in giveaways. The session was led by Arthur Gilliam, Dropout Prevention Coordinator for Richmond County Schools.

Jennifer Watkins, chair of both the Martin Luther King Parade and the Sneaker Ball, explained the event’s core mission. “Today’s event is about bringing our youth together in Richmond County to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Watkins said.

She added that the youth would also have a chance to discuss issues they encounter in society. “We’re going to listen to their concerns, provide positive feedback and offer solutions so they can walk away knowing how to handle these situations in the future.”

Watkins shared that the committee is always seeking ways to engage local youth, which inspired the idea for the Youth Sneaker Ball. “We’ve held talent shows in the past, but this year we wanted to do something different. We wanted to bring them together and give them a chance to enjoy themselves,” she said.

Watkins also emphasized the importance of young people understanding they’re not alone. “It’s important for them to be around each other and realize that others may face the same challenges. They can walk away with a solution to those problems.”

Co-chair Crystal Morrison discussed the motivation behind focusing on youth this year. “We hadn’t had a youth event in a few years, so Jennifer and I decided to prioritize them. Since we were hosting a Sneaker Ball for adults, we thought, ‘Why not incorporate the same idea for the youth?’ It’s a safe, open space where they can talk about issues they might not want to discuss with their parents.”

Morrison also expressed hope for the long-term impact of the event. “Unity is a big part of growing up. We want the youth to understand that MLK’s dream was not just for us; it’s for them, too. They have a voice and we want them to know it matters.”

Curtis Ingram, Chairperson of the Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee, shared his vision for the youth’s takeaway from the event. “I hope they gain more knowledge and learn to understand one another. Disagreement is fine, as long as we can talk about it and respect each other’s perspectives,” he said.

Ingram also reflected on his long-standing commitment to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Richmond County. “I’ve been on the committee since 1983, when I was a junior in high school. I’ve served in most of the positions and now, as chair, I’m training someone else to take over so I can sit back and watch as they lead.”

