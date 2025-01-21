ROCKINGHAM— The VFW Post 4203 and the Richmond Raider Band Fans hosted their second fundraiser last Saturday, selling hotdog plates to support the local high school band. The event aims to raise funds for an upcoming band trip, which is part of ongoing efforts to ease financial burdens on students and their families.

“They’re planning a trip and we’re trying to raise money for that so it’s not hard on the parents. This is the second one that we’ve held for the band and we also have a third one coming up between the end of March and the beginning of April, we’ll be doing another fundraiser for them,” said Quartermaster Vernon Labore.

Vice President of the Richmond Raider Band Fans, Gus Bellamy, expressed his gratitude to Labore and the VFW for their continued support of the band program. “We’re ecstatic. We love it. This is our second fundraiser with the VFW. The band has to buy or furnish most of their stuff. The school system does help, but most of the stuff we have to purchase ourselves, such as uniforms and things like that.”

Bellamy also provided insight into how the funds will be used. The money raised will help fund a trip to the Southern Star Music Festival, a band competition in Georgia where students will receive scores and feedback on their performances.

“This fundraiser here today, we’re planning on going to a trip to Six Flags over in Georgia to some kind of band competition down there. This is money to help go towards the trip,” Bellamy explained.

He added that Labore, a band parent, has played a key role in organizing and supporting the efforts.

“With Vernon, being a band parent as you say, has really stepped up. We’re really grateful that they’re helping us,” Bellamy said.

