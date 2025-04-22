NORTH CAROLINA — In case you’re planning a summer getaway that requires air travel, you’ll want to make sure you have a REAL ID by May 7, as required under the REAL ID Act.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 following the 9/11 attacks to establish security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. To get a REAL ID, you’ll need to go in person to your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV.) While the wait may be long, no appointment is necessary.

If you prefer not to get a REAL ID, you can use another form of identification when traveling on a commercial flight or entering a secure federal building, such as a U.S. passport, passport card or U.S. Department of Defense ID.

To check if you already have a REAL ID, look for a star in the upper right corner of your license or ID card. The star will be gold or black, depending on your state.

To help reduce delays, North Carolina DMVs — including those in Hamlet and Laurinburg — are extending their hours and opening one hour earlier, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., to help more people get their REAL IDs. You can get the ID before or after May 7.

To receive a REAL ID, you must provide these documents:

• One document with your full name and date of birth

• One document with your full name and Social Security number

• Two documents with your current physical address to confirm state residency

• One document proving liability insurance coverage from a licensed provider

• One or more documents verifying any name change, if applicable

• One document proving lawful status, if you’re a non-U.S. citizen

Although a REAL ID is not currently a requirement, it’s better to go ahead and get it out of the way as soon as possible to ensure smooth sailing with your travels.