RICHMOND COUNTY — NC Medicaid was recently announced as the recipient of the National Association of Medicaid Directors’ 2024 Spotlight Award. This recognition for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services comes as more than 570,000 people have enrolled in Medicaid expansion in the 11 months since its Dec. 1, 2023, launch. The record enrollment in year one is almost the total 600,000 that were estimated to enroll in Medicaid expansion over two years.

“We never gave up on making sure more North Carolinians got health insurance through Medicaid Expansion,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now, more of our neighbors, friends and loved ones can see a doctor, get preventative care, manage chronic conditions and get life-saving prescriptions without the burden of high premiums or co-pays.”

The award from NAMD attributes the record enrollment in part to NCDHHS’ extensive outreach efforts that included a collaboration with community partners. More than 215 partners across all 100 counties in the state including local organizations, health care providers, business leaders, community advocates and elected officials are all participating in sharing information about Medicaid expansion with their communities ensuring more North Carolinians can get health care coverage through Medicaid.

Since launch, these community-centered approaches led to more than 270,000 people being enrolled the first day of Medicaid expansion and more than 570,000 enrolled as of Nov. 14, 2024. New Medicaid enrollees have filled more than 3.4 million prescriptions for heart health, diabetes, seizures and other illnesses. Medicaid has also covered more than $53 million in claims for dental services since Medicaid expansion began.

“We got Medicaid expansion done — and we got it done well — with the help of our state and community partners who worked tirelessly to make it easier and more accessible for people to apply,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Nearly 600,0000 people are already seeing the positive impact and life-saving care made possible by Medicaid expansion.”

North Carolina’s outreach efforts include a dedicated website and Community Engagement Toolkit that enabled organizations to tailor Medicaid messaging for their specific communities. Partners can customize materials in multiple languages including Arabic, Spanish and Swahili, all while maintaining crucial information about enrollment processes through ePass or county departments of social services.

Additionally, the Medicaid Ambassador initiative empowered North Carolinians to help their neighbors navigate the Medicaid system. This volunteer program provides comprehensive training and resources, allowing community members to confidently guide others through the application process.

“North Carolina’s approach demonstrates how centering community voices can transform program implementation,” said NAMD Executive Director Kate McEvoy, “their innovative partnership model breaks new ground.”